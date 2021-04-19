India has no option but to reverse Aug 5 moves: NC

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): The National Conference has said that the exclusivist policies and the scripted mayhem of Modi-led Indian regime towards Jammu and Kashmir has left a trail of destroyed economy and smoldered democracy and has stressed that the situation can be redeemed only by reversing the August 5 decisions.

This was stated by the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while expressing concern over the widespread administrative inertia, crumbling economy, soaring unemployment and scathing alienation of the people of IIOJK. He said, the subsequent milestones achieved by the ruling dispensation were ill-conceived and back breaking. He said that mutilating, downgrading, and disempowering Jammu and Kashmir has pushed the entire region into a limbo and on the terminal path of alienation.

He pointed out that the people of Jammu and Kashmir live in an environment where they are not trusted with basic civil rights that includes democracy. Far from delivering on the promises of flooding the region with investment, creating job extravaganza, and augmentation of infra-projects, the measures of August 5, and all other subsequent orders and notifications have only been able to undermine the connect of people of J&K with India, he added.

Sagar stated that the promises made by the ruling dispensation at the time of unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of J&K’s constitutionally guaranteed status August 5, 2019 have fallen flat. “From being a revenue surplus state to a revenue deficit one, the so-called development is before people,” he ridiculed the Modi regime’s promises. The only thing the ruling dispensation has ably done is to disenfranchise the local youth from employment opportunities, he said. “The discrimination and regional bias in India post JK Bank recruitment is a telling indictment of the wanton prejudice and unfairness being meted out to Kashmiri at every level,” he said.

Outsourcing of security for JK Bank, outsourcing of contract for sand extraction and discriminatory new mining policy, disengagement of Self help groups of engineers are few glaring examples of the discrimination being meted out to Kashmiri. This has to end,” he added. He said there can be no redemption in the situation unless New Delhi doesn’t change its August 5th decisions.

“There can be no trade off between political aspirations and development ambitions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Both have to go hand in hand. New Delhi has to give a sense of entitlement to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by undoing its August 5, 2019 policy and restoring democracy to its pristine glory,” he added.

