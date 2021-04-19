India has no option but to reverse Aug 5 moves: NC

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

India has no option but to reverse Aug 5 moves: NC

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): The National Conference has said that the exclusivist policies and the scripted mayhem of Modi-led Indian regime towards Jammu and Kashmir has left a trail of destroyed economy and smoldered democracy and has stressed that the situation can be redeemed only by reversing the August 5 decisions.

This was stated by the party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar while expressing concern over the widespread administrative inertia, crumbling economy, soaring unemployment and scathing alienation of the people of IIOJK. He said, the subsequent milestones achieved by the ruling dispensation were ill-conceived and back breaking. He said that mutilating, downgrading, and disempowering Jammu and Kashmir has pushed the entire region into a limbo and on the terminal path of alienation.

He pointed out that the people of Jammu and Kashmir live in an environment where they are not trusted with basic civil rights that includes democracy. Far from delivering on the promises of flooding the region with investment, creating job extravaganza, and augmentation of infra-projects, the measures of August 5, and all other subsequent orders and notifications have only been able to undermine the connect of people of J&K with India, he added.

Sagar stated that the promises made by the ruling dispensation at the time of unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of J&K’s constitutionally guaranteed status August 5, 2019 have fallen flat. “From being a revenue surplus state to a revenue deficit one, the so-called development is before people,” he ridiculed the Modi regime’s promises. The only thing the ruling dispensation has ably done is to disenfranchise the local youth from employment opportunities, he said. “The discrimination and regional bias in India post JK Bank recruitment is a telling indictment of the wanton prejudice and unfairness being meted out to Kashmiri at every level,” he said.

Outsourcing of security for JK Bank, outsourcing of contract for sand extraction and discriminatory new mining policy, disengagement of Self help groups of engineers are few glaring examples of the discrimination being meted out to Kashmiri. This has to end,” he added. He said there can be no redemption in the situation unless New Delhi doesn’t change its August 5th decisions.

“There can be no trade off between political aspirations and development ambitions of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Both have to go hand in hand. New Delhi has to give a sense of entitlement to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by undoing its August 5, 2019 policy and restoring democracy to its pristine glory,” he added.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: