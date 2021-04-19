Indian soldier arrested in minor girl’s rape case

Jammu, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian army soldier has been arrested in a rape case by local police.

The soldier identified as Ranjeet Singh had raped a minor girl, who later committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance.

On the other hand, a minor girl was kidnapped by some RSS goons from Budhal area of Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of Baramua, Shopian, Islamabad and Pulwama districts.

