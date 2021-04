Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, today.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Zeipora village of the district

Several youth were also injured after Indian forces fired bullets and pellets on protesters in the area against the killing and operations.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.

