Mamata says forces at BJP’s behest tapping her phone

Kolkata, April 19 (KMS): Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of India’s West Bengal state, has said that Indian forces are tapping her phone at the behest of ruling BJP in center, and demanded a probe into the illegal activity.

Addressing an election rally at Galsi in West Bengal, she said the BJP is involved in the conspiracy as the saffron party cannot match the ruling Trinamool Congress campaigning on development programmes.

“The BJP leaders are even eavesdropping on our everyday conversation. It seems they are tapping our phone calls on cooking and other household chores,” she said.

“I will order a CID probe into the issue. I will not spare anyone involved in such snooping activities. I have already come to know who is behind this,” the TMC supremo said.

Banerjee also claimed she has information that the “central forces are being involved in such acts with some agents”.

“It is clear that the BJP is behind it,” she said.

