Modi regime violating universal rights charter in IIOJK: TWI

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime violating universal rights charter in IIOJK: TWI

Human Rights
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has expressed grave concern over the rising Indian state terrorism in Kashmir saying that Narendra Modi’s fascist government is violating the Universal Charter of Human Rights to force the Kashmiris to give up their justice-based struggle for rights.

A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian occupational troops had intensified their atrocities in the territory where infants, women and the elderly are also being targeted to intimidate freedom-loving Kashmiris. He said that black laws were being imposed even on women for speaking out against the atrocities committed by Indian troops, while young people were being brutally tortured in front of their mothers during night raids on their houses.

The spokesman said that UN human rights experts had expressed grave concern over human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in several letters to the Indian government. They sought clarification but the Modi government did not respond to a single letter which is a clear indication of its arrogance and stubbornness.

The spokesman said that the occupation administration was tightening its grip on journalists in IIOJK with each passing day to cover up its crimes against humanity. He said that the recent IGP’s order to stop journalists from reporting on the sites of so-called siege and search operations was a blatant attack on press freedom. He said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and the international community to bring India to book for serious crimes against humanity in the internationally recognized disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.


