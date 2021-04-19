Modi regime violating universal rights charter in IIOJK: TWI

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami has expressed grave concern over the rising Indian state terrorism in Kashmir saying that Narendra Modi’s fascist government is violating the Universal Charter of Human Rights to force the Kashmiris to give up their justice-based struggle for rights.

A spokesman for Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian occupational troops had intensified their atrocities in the territory where infants, women and the elderly are also being targeted to intimidate freedom-loving Kashmiris. He said that black laws were being imposed even on women for speaking out against the atrocities committed by Indian troops, while young people were being brutally tortured in front of their mothers during night raids on their houses.

The spokesman said that UN human rights experts had expressed grave concern over human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in several letters to the Indian government. They sought clarification but the Modi government did not respond to a single letter which is a clear indication of its arrogance and stubbornness.

The spokesman said that the occupation administration was tightening its grip on journalists in IIOJK with each passing day to cover up its crimes against humanity. He said that the recent IGP’s order to stop journalists from reporting on the sites of so-called siege and search operations was a blatant attack on press freedom. He said that it was the responsibility of the United Nations and the international community to bring India to book for serious crimes against humanity in the internationally recognized disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...