Posters continue to appear against rising Hindutva in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters continued to have appeared in different parts of the territory including Srinagar against Modi government’s efforts to promote Hindutva in IIOJK.

The posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party (JKDJP) said the struggle would continue till implementation of UN resolutions. India has been asked to reverse its decision of August 05, 2019 to maintain the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters said right to self-determination is the basis of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

