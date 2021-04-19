Protest in Muzaffarabad against Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, April 19 (KMS): A protest rally was held, today, under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The protesters were chanting slogans against Indian tyrant activities in IIOJK for turning the Muslim majority territory into a minority.

Protesters gathered at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk in Muzaffarabad where they held banners and placards with slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom and marched towards Gharipan Chowk where they set the Indian flag on fire.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Hamza Shaheen, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri Abdul Rauf Tantray, student leader, Umair Safid Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam Inqilabi, Auragnzaib Tantray, Qasim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said, India has been illegally occupied the disputed territory for the last seven decades. They added that during the illegal military occupation, India severely violated the political, religious and social rights of the people there.

The speakers said, “Tens of thousands of civilians have been martyred and thousands, including women, children, youth and the elderly have been imprisoned.” They said, India has committed a great act of terrorism by forcibly dividing the territory on August 5, 2019. Rejecting the Indian move to destroy the identity of the people of IIOJK, the speakers said that despite 623 days of military siege, all kinds of oppression and violence, India has failed to crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people.

They reiterated that the Kashmiri youth were still lighting up the candles of independence by offering their warm blood.

The speakers urged the international human rights organizations to stop India from violating human rights in the territory and demanded of the United Nations to hold a free and impartial referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.

