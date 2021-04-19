Protest in Muzaffarabad against Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Protest in Muzaffarabad against Indian brutalities in IIOJK

Protests
Kashmir Media Service

Muzaffarabad, April 19 (KMS): A protest rally was held, today, under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir against Indian brutalities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The protesters were chanting slogans against Indian tyrant activities in IIOJK for turning the Muslim majority territory into a minority.

Protesters gathered at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk in Muzaffarabad where they held banners and placards with slogans in favour of Kashmir’s freedom and marched towards Gharipan Chowk where they set the Indian flag on fire.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Usman Ali Hashim, Hamza Shaheen, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri Abdul Rauf Tantray, student leader, Umair Safid Abbasi, Muhammad Aslam Inqilabi, Auragnzaib Tantray, Qasim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said, India has been illegally occupied the disputed territory for the last seven decades. They added that during the illegal military occupation, India severely violated the political, religious and social rights of the people there.

The speakers said, “Tens of thousands of civilians have been martyred and thousands, including women, children, youth and the elderly have been imprisoned.” They said, India has committed a great act of terrorism by forcibly dividing the territory on August 5, 2019. Rejecting the Indian move to destroy the identity of the people of IIOJK, the speakers said that despite 623 days of military siege, all kinds of oppression and violence, India has failed to crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiri people.

They reiterated that the Kashmiri youth were still lighting up the candles of independence by offering their warm blood.

The speakers urged the international human rights organizations to stop India from violating human rights in the territory and demanded of the United Nations to hold a free and impartial referendum in Jammu and Kashmir.


