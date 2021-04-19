Rising graph of HR abuses in IIOJK worries Shabbir Dar

Srinagar, April 19 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Dar has expressed grave concern over the rising graph of human rights abuses by Indian forces against Kashmiris, particularly women and children in Kashmir.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the occupational forces are trampling every institution of civility and morality by targeting innocent women.

“The women are arrested on frivolous charges and inhuman laws like UAPA are used to deny them the right to bail creating lawlessness in every nook and corner of the territoyr,” he added.

The protest by women to stop Indian forces from entering their houses is ground for arrest, he said and added that this arbitrary action by the puppet administration speaks volumes about the state of affairs and the situation in IIOJK, he added.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar urged the international community to intervene and stop India from inhuman acts of state terrorism.

