APHC denounces reign of terror in IIOJK

World asked to mediate Kashmir solution

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the reign of terror unleashed by brutal Indian forces on Kashmiri men, women and children in nook and corner of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said IIOJK is facing a martial law-like situation where fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people are trampled by the occupational forces during nocturnal raids even in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan. He said, the pro-freedom leadership is implicated under frivolous charges for demanding Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination. The APHC said youth are killed under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in their statements appealed to the international community and human rights organisations to put pressure on India to end its brutalities and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. They paid rich tributes to prominent freedom leader S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary. Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement called upon India to immediately cancel the Amarnath yatra amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, power outages during Sehri, Iftaar and Taraweeh hours sparked protests in several areas of Pulwama, Baramulla and Srinagar districts. The inhabitants of Litar village in Pulwama protesting Delhi-led occupational regime’s anti-Islam and anti-Kashmir policies came out of their houses during Sehri time and blocked Litar-Pulwama road. Indian forces had to intervene to clear the road. The residents in various localities in Sopore while protesting the callous attitude of the authorities said the power cuts have become more frequent at Sehri and Iftaar timings.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service has said that India has launched a malicious propaganda against Pakistan on the pretext of some marginal incidents of violence at some places in the country. Majority of the tweets in this regard are originating from India. The report pointed out that by referring to such incidents, which do take place even in the developed countries like the US and France, India is trying to give a false impression as if Pakistan is facing a civil war-like situation.

Indian Army has confessed that it has changed the colour of its flags on military vehicles from red to white and blue ‘to address the feeling of alienation among Kashmiri citizens’. Experts on Kashmir while commenting on the Army statement said the Kashmiris see Indian forces as occupational forces and their alienation is directly linked to the very presence of the Indian Army in the dispute territory.

APHC-AJK leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement castigated India’s ferocious regime for blocking the website of Kashmir Media Service to strangulate the voices of the human rights of hapless Kashmiris.

