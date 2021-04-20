APHC denounces reign of terror in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC denounces reign of terror in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

World asked to mediate Kashmir solution

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has strongly condemned the reign of terror unleashed by brutal Indian forces on Kashmiri men, women and children in nook and corner of the territory.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said IIOJK is facing a martial law-like situation where fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people are trampled by the occupational forces during nocturnal raids even in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan. He said, the pro-freedom leadership is implicated under frivolous charges for demanding Kashmiris’ legitimate right to self-determination. The APHC said youth are killed under the garb of so-called cordon and search operations.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Democratic Freedom Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement in their statements appealed to the international community and human rights organisations to put pressure on India to end its brutalities and settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. They paid rich tributes to prominent freedom leader S. Hameed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary. Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement called upon India to immediately cancel the Amarnath yatra amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, power outages during Sehri, Iftaar and Taraweeh hours sparked protests in several areas of Pulwama, Baramulla and Srinagar districts. The inhabitants of Litar village in Pulwama protesting Delhi-led occupational regime’s anti-Islam and anti-Kashmir policies came out of their houses during Sehri time and blocked Litar-Pulwama road. Indian forces had to intervene to clear the road. The residents in various localities in Sopore while protesting the callous attitude of the authorities said the power cuts have become more frequent at Sehri and Iftaar timings.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service has said that India has launched a malicious propaganda against Pakistan on the pretext of some marginal incidents of violence at some places in the country. Majority of the tweets in this regard are originating from India. The report pointed out that by referring to such incidents, which do take place even in the developed countries like the US and France, India is trying to give a false impression as if Pakistan is facing a civil war-like situation.

Indian Army has confessed that it has changed the colour of its flags on military vehicles from red to white and blue ‘to address the feeling of alienation among Kashmiri citizens’. Experts on Kashmir while commenting on the Army statement said the Kashmiris see Indian forces as occupational forces and their alienation is directly linked to the very presence of the Indian Army in the dispute territory.

APHC-AJK leader Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement castigated India’s ferocious regime for blocking the website of Kashmir Media Service to strangulate the voices of the human rights of hapless Kashmiris.


