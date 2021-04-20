Authorities extend night curfew in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have extended night curfew in several towns and cities of the territory.

The authorities in the name of COVID-19 extended strict night restrictions in the holy month of Ramadan while the troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in the territory.

It is pertinent to mention here that the night curfew is in force since April 9 in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Islamabad, Kupwara, Ramban, Jammu, Udhampur and Kathua areas from 10 pm to 6 am

Like this: Like Loading...