Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Dialogue with India possible only if situation in Kashmir improves: Qureshi

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 20 (KMS): Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that dialogue between Pakistan and India will only take place if there were improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister, in an interview with Khaleej Times, said Kashmir was not a bilateral issue but it was an internationally recognized issue, and there were numerous UN Security Council resolutions on it.

“India and Pakistan are obliged to do certain things. If we want a lasting peace in South Asia, we cannot wish away the Kashmir dispute.”

The Kashmir issue would have to be discussed and a resolution would have to be found according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he stressed.

Qureshi said, “We successfully have been able to defeat India’s design to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.”

India had organized a smear campaign against Pakistan, which had succeeded in exposing it, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said he was in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the evolving regional situation and the developments which were taking place in Afghanistan.

A conference was being organized in Istanbul, Turkey and it would give him an opportunity to hear the viewpoint of others, he added.

The minister said the UAE had a large Pakistani community, which had contributed to its development.

He said Pakistan was comfortable with the role the UAE could play to improve relations between India and Pakistan.

“We want to move ahead but in order to get there, India which is responsible for vitiating the environment will have to create a conducive and enabling environment for the dialogue to take place.”

He said he was on a bilateral visit to the UAE and was not there for an India specific agenda.

The minister said Pakistan welcomed third party mediation and it had no issues with that. “But no matter what the friends like UAE say. The initiative will have to be indigenous. Pakistan will appreciate anyone and everyone including UAE to play a positive and constructive role.”

He said there were some positive developments that were needed to be recognized. For example, the recent re-commitment to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding was a good development.

Kashmiris, he said. on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) were suffering on account of unprovoked firing across the LoC.

He said the Prime Minister of India sent messages to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Pakistan’s National Day on March 23. It was a positive development as there was a change in rhetoric and India wanted to see a peaceful Afghanistan and a peaceful region. “There is an overall support for a forward movement.”

He said he discussed the visa issue with the UAE foreign minister last time. “Since my discussion which took place last December there is an improvement on the visa issue. Families are being allowed in and there are some concessions that have been made.”

He said Pakistan desired a peaceful, democratic and stable Afghanistan. “The peace process has to be taken forward by the people of Afghanistan.”


