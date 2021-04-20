Farooq Rehmani condemns blocking of KMS website by India

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Farooq Rehmani condemns blocking of KMS website by India

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Says drive against HR voices defeat of Modi regime

Islamabad, April 20 (KMS): Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League has castigated Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist regime for blocking the website of Kashmir Media Service to strangulate the voices of the human rights of Kashmiris who have been deprived of basic human rights.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after the repeal of the special constitutional guarantees and safeguards given to IIOJK, it was another squeezing move to declare the racist Hindu establishment in Jammu and Kashmir above accountability in the domain of human rights questions.

He said that after curbing the local free media and killing of photo-journalists in the occupied territory, the ultra Hindu regime was not feeling at ease as the KMS website had proved successful in making the world aware of grave threats to life, honour and property of the people of Kashmir.

Farooq Rehmani said that this was height of abuses in the IIOJK and the UN should take note of the matter and necessary steps should be taken for an amicable and honorable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by all international ways and means.

Finally, it should be kept in mind that the ultra Hindu establishment is bent upon treating Kashmir as its own private property like sheep and goats, he warned.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: