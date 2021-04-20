Farooq Rehmani condemns blocking of KMS website by India

Says drive against HR voices defeat of Modi regime

Islamabad, April 20 (KMS): Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League has castigated Narendra Modi-led Indian fascist regime for blocking the website of Kashmir Media Service to strangulate the voices of the human rights of Kashmiris who have been deprived of basic human rights.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after the repeal of the special constitutional guarantees and safeguards given to IIOJK, it was another squeezing move to declare the racist Hindu establishment in Jammu and Kashmir above accountability in the domain of human rights questions.

He said that after curbing the local free media and killing of photo-journalists in the occupied territory, the ultra Hindu regime was not feeling at ease as the KMS website had proved successful in making the world aware of grave threats to life, honour and property of the people of Kashmir.

Farooq Rehmani said that this was height of abuses in the IIOJK and the UN should take note of the matter and necessary steps should be taken for an amicable and honorable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by all international ways and means.

Finally, it should be kept in mind that the ultra Hindu establishment is bent upon treating Kashmir as its own private property like sheep and goats, he warned.

