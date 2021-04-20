Hurriyat leaders pay tributes to S Hameed Wani, other martyrs

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred freedom leader, S Hameed Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody. The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to put pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Syed Aijaz Rehmani in their condolences paid homage to S Hameed Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs. The leaders said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. They urged India to adopt a realistic approach for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under UN resolution.

Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement said that Hamid was one among the prominent frontline pro-freedom leaders. The statement said, the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs have centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

Meanwhile, Civil Society members praised the work of Aasia Jeelani who was a foot soldier of human rights in IIOJK. She was martyred on the 20th April 2004 while on assignment in Kupwara when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laid by Indian army was detonated and blew the car carrying her and her colleagues. She was the first woman human rights defender who died in action while unravelling the truth behind subjugation of Kashmiris by the Indian state.

Aasia was a woman of courage who was killed while monitoring the elections in Kashmir which have never remained free, fair and inclusive. She showed a great commitment in documenting the human rights issues particularly of women, in the highest militarised zone of the world”, said a Srinagar-based human rights activist.

On the other hand, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement paid glowing tributes to Aasia Jeelani. He said that brave Aasia laid down her life in the pursuit of truth and justice for the people of Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) in a statement paid rich tributes to Shopian martyrs.

