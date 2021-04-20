Hurriyat leaders pay tributes to S Hameed Wani, other martyrs

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to prominent martyred freedom leader, S Hameed Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Indian police had arrested S Hamid Wani on April 18, 1998 in Soura area of Srinagar and killed him in custody. The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to put pressure on India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Yasmeen Raja, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Firdous Ahmed Shah and Syed Aijaz Rehmani in their condolences paid homage to S Hameed Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs. The leaders said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs. They urged India to adopt a realistic approach for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people under UN resolution.

Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement said that Hamid was one among the prominent frontline pro-freedom leaders. The statement said, the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs have centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the international level.

Meanwhile, Civil Society members praised the work of Aasia Jeelani who was a foot soldier of human rights in IIOJK. She was martyred on the 20th April 2004 while on assignment in Kupwara when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laid by Indian army was detonated and blew the car carrying her and her colleagues. She was the first woman human rights defender who died in action while unravelling the truth behind subjugation of Kashmiris by the Indian state.

Aasia was a woman of courage who was killed while monitoring the elections in Kashmir which have never remained free, fair and inclusive. She showed a great commitment in documenting the human rights issues particularly of women, in the highest militarised zone of the world”, said a Srinagar-based human rights activist.

On the other hand,  International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement paid glowing tributes to Aasia Jeelani. He said that brave Aasia laid down her life in the pursuit of truth and justice for the people of Kashmir.  The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) in a statement paid rich tributes to Shopian martyrs.


