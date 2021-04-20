India can’t cast shadow on Pakistan’s global stature

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

India can’t cast shadow on Pakistan’s global stature

Reports Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#IndianMaliciousPropaganda

Islamabad, April 20 (KMS): India has launched a malicious propaganda against Pakistan on the pretext of some marginal incidents of violence at some places in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that by citing such incidents, which do take place even in the developed countries like the US and France, India is trying to give a false impression as if Pakistan is facing a civil war-like situation. The fact is, the report said, civil war in Pakistan is India’s dream, which will, by the grace of God, never come true as the Pakistanis are well aware of New Delhi’s evil designs against their country and are united to thwart them.

“Majority of the tweets regarding the recent violence in a few places by miscreants in Pakistan are originating from India,” the report said and advised India to stop propaganda against Pakistan and instead focus on putting its own house in order.

“Pakistanis stand united to even sacrifice their life for the honour of their beloved Prophet (SAW), and by spreading false propaganda against Pakistan, India can’t cast shadow on Pakistan’s global stature,” the report said.

It mentioned that India has the habit of using fringe incidences of violence in Pakistan to shift focus from its state sponsored terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir while the fact is New Delhi can’t divert world’s attention from its terrible human rights record in IIOJK and across India by spreading lies against Pakistan.

“India’s mischievous designs to malign Pakistan are doomed to fail as by spreading concocted stories about Islamabad, New Delhi is trying to fish in the troubled waters, which is shameful,” the report said.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: