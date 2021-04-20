Indian army’s cosmetic steps won’t remove alienation in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Indian army’s cosmetic steps won’t remove alienation in IIOJK

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): Having exhausted all brutal measures of suppression and repression on the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly after August 5, 2019, to break their resolve for freedom, Indian forces have eventually admitted their failure in removing the prevailing sense of alienation among the Kashmiri masses.

In an attempt to portray a so-called soft- image, Indian Army vehicles in Kashmir are moving with white and blue flags “to address the feeling of alienation among (IIOJK) citizens” as per the statement of Indian Army Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Emron Musavi in Srinagar. He said, the colours of flags on army vehicles and flags carried by soldiers have been changed from red to blue and white while pictures of Indian army vehicles displaying a so-called message—“Kashmiri Ko Salam” circulated on the social media.

“Earlier, the army vehicles used to have red flags and even the soldiers in Road Opening Parties carried red flags while clearing way for convoys. The road barriers in sensitive zones have also been given a new look,” the army spokesman said. He said that these steps have been taken to address the “feeling of alienation in the citizens at the security checks and drills.”

Lt Col Musavi claimed that these visual steps are a desire to minimise the discomfort to the citizens. “The intent is to improve the citizen-soldier connect so that both work jointly to address the challenge of militancy in J&K,” he said.

While commenting on Indian Army’s cosmetic moves to ‘address the sense of alienation’, experts on Kashmir said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, which has to be resolved through exercise of right to self-determination as pledged by the United Nations, while Indian forces are occupational forces in the territory. Leaving aside the brutalities, perpetrated by these forces on innocent Kashmiris for their aforesaid demand for right to self-determination, mere presence of these forces is enough to create the alienation feeling in the territory.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: