JKYSJL expresses solidarity with martyrs’ families in Shopian

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) visited Zeepora area of Shopian where two Kashmiri youth were martyred by Indian troops.

The youth namely Sabzar Ahmed and Muhammad Aamir were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the courtyard of a very needy and poor family. The troops also vandalized and damaged a house during the operation.

The delegation headed by JKYSJL Chairman, Ahmed Malik, and General Secretary Sameena Bano, with party members, Sameer-ul-Haq, Khubaib Mir, and other party members paid rich tributes to the martyred youth and expressed solidarity with their families. They also sympathized with the owner of the house.

Speaking on the occasion, Sameena Bano said that the Indian forces’ personnel were committing the worst state terrorism in IIOJK. She said one cannot find an example of such atrocities anywhere in the world.

The party members also staged a protest against the atrocities and brutal acts of Indian troops. Holding placards, they demanded the restoration of the special status of the occupied territory.

