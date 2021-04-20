Modi to represent world’s 3rd most polluted country in climate summit

Washington, April 20 (KMS): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will represent India, the third most polluted country in the world, in the 2-day virtual summit on climate change being hosted by President Joe Biden, this week, in the US.

According to a report compiled by Kashmir Media Service, India is both a major greenhouse gas emitter and one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to project climate change. The country is already experiencing changes in climate and the impacts of climate change, including water stress, heat waves and drought, severe storms and flooding and associated negative consequences on health and livelihoods.

Major sources of air pollution in India, the third-most polluted country in the world, include transportation, biomass burning for cooking, power generation, industry, construction, waste burning and episodic agricultural burning. Delhi is the most polluted capital city where air pollution caused an estimated 54,000 premature deaths in 2020, the report said.

The increase in Indian coal mining is deviation from its climate goals and a threat to the whole South Asian states. The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, could rival CO₂ emissions.

The report deplored that the BJP government is not prioritizing the issue despite the fact that India is facing serious environmental issues.

