PDP demands release of all Kashmiri political prisoners

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has castigated the Indian government for the inhuman and illegal incarceration of senior party leaders and other political prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside of the occupied territory without any reason.

The PDP General Secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the approach of the occupation authorities as inhumane and devoid of any empathy.

“Notwithstanding the fact that the detention of top party leaders including Mohammad Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhter is illegal in the first place, the government has given up even on the basic pretence of empathy and humanism when it comes to political prisoners of J&K even in the holy month of Ramzan,” Hanjura said.

The PDP leader said while the COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across India and is consuming lives in an unprecedented manner, one fails to understand what pleasure the Indian government is deriving out of continuous detention of the two elderly PDP leaders suffering from underlying health issues.

He maintained that it is ironic that the government of India is mending relations with its neighbours while it continues to deal with the Kashmiri people as enemies. He said it is high time that the Indian government gives up on its vindictive approach towards the leadership of IIOJK and course corrects its decisions. He called for immediate release of all the political prisoners and those being held under detentions on other frivolous charges, including PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra.

