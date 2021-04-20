Power cuts during Sehri & Iftar spark protests in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Pakistan is considered safe for minorities who can practice their religious values at will

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Power cuts during Sehri & Iftar spark protests in IIOJK

Human Rights
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the power outages during sehri, iftar and Taraweeh hours in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan have sparked protests in several areas of Pulwama, Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

The inhabitants of Litar village in Pulwama protesting New Delhi led occupational regime’s anti-Islam and anti-Kashmiris’ policies came out of their houses during Sehri time and blocked Litar-Pulwama road. Indian forces had to intervene to clear the road.

The protesters said that they have been deprived of electricity even in the holy month of Ramadhan. “Our village never gets lit up during sehri, iftar and Taraweeh times. We have been facing unscheduled power cuts much to our discomfiture,” the locals said adding that Power Development Department (PDD) has failed to provide power supply even during the holy month.

The residents of various localities in Sopore, Baramulla district, and its outskirts while protesting the callous attitude of the occupation authorities also complained of unscheduled power cuts during Sehri and Iftaar in the holy month of Ramadan.

Inhabitants of Noorbagh, New Colony, Model Town, Badam Bagh, Arampora, Mahrajpora, Chankhan, Jamia Qadeem, Ningli Mohalla, Tarzoo, Mazbugh, Nowpora, Shangargund, Adipora and Warpora areas said that the power cuts had become more frequent since last five days, especially at Sehri and Iftaar timings.

“Even in Ramadan, we are being forced to have our meals under candlelight,” said Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Arampora Sopore. In Noor Bagh and New Colony, the residents voiced similar views saying that electricity was being snapped during Sehri and Iftaar time.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar rued power outages particularly during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh, saying the claim of the administration to ensure provision of electricity on all feeders to people during these hours has fallen flat. Party senior leader and former Legislative Assembly Speaker Mubarak Gul, expressed concern over the power outages even in capital city, Srinagar in holy month of Ramadan.


