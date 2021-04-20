Untoo demands cancellation of Yatra amid Covid spike

Srinagar, April 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice Human Rights J&K, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has criticised the Modi-led fascist Indian regime for allowing around six hundred thousand Hindu yatris to visit IIOJK for Amarnath Yatra despite the spike in coronavirus cases.

in a statement in Sringar, Untoo called upon the administration to immediately announce the cancellation of the yatra and also place bar on the Indian travellers from visiting Kashmir.

He expressed surprise over permission to the gatherings of the 100 people while shutting down schools and colleges in the territory. He lashed out at the Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation who asked people to restrict themselves at homes.

He said that the Mayor should instead focus on the cleanliness of the city rather than poking his nose into everything. “The turncoat should focus on his domain of maintaining cleanliness in the city rather than lecturing people about the SOPs of Covid. This is the job of the the health experts,” he said.

Untoo said that this makes no sense that the administration has shut down colleges, universities and schools while allowing gatherings of 100 people. “This is absurd and will not help in coping with the dangerous spike in coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...