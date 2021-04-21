Farooq, Omar pay rich tributes to Pak national poet Allama Iqbal

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah, today, paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan’s national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on his death anniversary.

A statement issued by National Conference in Srinagar said that Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to Allama Iqbal in these words: “Iqbal craved for socio-political and economic emancipation of Kashmiris. His love for his ancestral land is apparent in his poems. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. There is a lot the present generation can learn from the writings of the great poet, thinker and philosopher.”

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, senior leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and other party leaders also paid tributes to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary.

Like this: Like Loading...