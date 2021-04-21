IIOJK records highest 14 covid-19 deaths, 2,205 infections in single day

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded highest number of 14 deaths due to COVID-19 since the break out of the pandemic in February, last year.

Jammu division recorded 11 deaths, the highest single day fatalities this year, while the Kashmir Valley reported 3 deaths due to the virus.

The occupied territory also reported 2,205 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 150,413. Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 1,086 were reported in Kashmir Valley while Jammu division reported 944 infections and Ladakh region 175.

