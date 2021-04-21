India can’t camouflage illegal occupation under catchy slogans: Bilal

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui, has ridiculed the childish moves by Indian Army like changing the colour of convoy flags in the name of ‘addressing alienation among Kashmiri people’ saying that the same army is involved in killing hundreds of thousands of innocent Kashmiris in the territory.

Bilal Siddiqui was commenting on the Indian Army spokesman’s recent statement that Indian Army is going to change the colour of flags on its vehicles in Kashmir from red to white and blue to address the feeling of alienation among (IIOJK) citizens. The Hurriyat leader said, “The brave people of Jammu and Kashmir remember vividly the thousands of sons killed in fake encounters and in custody, thousands disappeared, tens of thousands tortured and molestation of hundreds of mothers, sisters and daughters by this same occupational army.”

He pointed out that by changing colour of convoy flags and writing catchy slogans, India could not camouflage illegal occupation nor could wipe out war crimes by its forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since its arrival in 1947, Indian army let loose a reign of terror in length and breadth of Jammu Kashmir, and killed 16 innocent people in Rambagh, Srinagar on the very first day,” he said.

He said that around 96,000 Kashmiris have been killed in the past three decades alone by the same occupational troops in the territory.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar while denouncing the killing of two youth in Shopian demanded an international probe into all such killings in the territory.

