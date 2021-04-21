Indian BSF seeks FIR against Pakistani pigeon

Amritsar, India, April 21 (KMS): The Border Security Force (BSF) has sought registration of an FIR against a pigeon from Pakistan.

The pigeon perched itself on the shoulder of a BSF jawan at the Rorawala post in Amritsar last Saturday, apparently after flying across the border, an official said.

The BSF personnel handed over the bird to the police with a demand in writing for taking legal action.

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Dhruv Dahiya, said, the BSF demanded registration of an FIR against the pigeon.

“As the pigeon is a bird, I don’t think an FIR can be registered against it. But we have referred the matter to our legal experts for their opinion,” he said on Wednesday.

For now, the pigeon is being kept at the Khangarh police station in Firozpur district.

