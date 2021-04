Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested two youth in Bandipora district.

The police arrested the youth, Mushtaq Ahmed and Sajjad Ahmed, in Hjin area of the district.

A police spokesman claimed that the youth were over-ground workers of a mujahid organization.

Meanwhile, a man was found hanging with a tree at Chak Chouhana in Jammu.

