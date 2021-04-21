Indian troops using women as shields during CASOs: Khawaja Firdous

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has said that the Indian forces have not stopped their brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people even in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Khawaja Firdous while talking to party workers in Baramulla and Bandipora districts said that the occupational troops were using women as human shields during stage-managed encounters to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle. He said innocent youth are being killed in these so-called operations.

The APHC leader said that India had deployed around one million troops, enjoying unbridled powers under black laws, in the occupied territory to suppress the freedom movement. He said that the troops were martyring and arresting innocent Kashmiris for promotions and rewards.

Khawaja Firdous said history shows that the Kashmiri people have never conceded India’s military domination and illegal occupation. He said that when India came to know that it is difficult for it to suppress the Kashmiri people, it in violation of all international norms and values, revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 05, 2019, and put the territory under military siege.

He said that India was pursuing a plan to turn the Muslim majority Kashmir into a minority area and had hatched an Israeli-style conspiracy to evict the Kashmiri people from their own lands.

Khawaja Firdous urged the party workers to beware of India’s nefarious designs and continue their struggle. Party general Secretary Pir Hilal and other leaders also accompanied Khawaja Firdous.

