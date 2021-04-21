Indian troops using women as shields during CASOs: Khawaja Firdous

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Indian troops using women as shields during CASOs: Khawaja Firdous

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

In Kashmir, Security Searches Lead to Sexual Abuse – The DiplomatSrinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, has said that the Indian forces have not stopped their brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people even in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

Khawaja Firdous while talking to party workers in Baramulla and Bandipora districts said that the occupational troops were using women as human shields during stage-managed encounters to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle. He said innocent youth are being killed in these so-called operations.

The APHC leader said that India had deployed around one million troops, enjoying unbridled powers under black laws, in the occupied territory to suppress the freedom movement. He said that the troops were martyring and arresting innocent Kashmiris for promotions and rewards.

Khawaja Firdous said history shows that the Kashmiri people have never conceded India’s military domination and illegal occupation. He said that when India came to know that it is difficult for it to suppress the Kashmiri people, it in violation of all international norms and values, revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 05, 2019, and put the territory under military siege.

He said that India was pursuing a plan to turn the Muslim majority Kashmir into a minority area and had hatched an Israeli-style conspiracy to evict the Kashmiri people from their own lands.

Khawaja Firdous urged the party workers to beware of India’s nefarious designs and continue their struggle. Party general Secretary Pir Hilal and other leaders also accompanied Khawaja Firdous.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: