Javaid Mir demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir, has appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and other human rights organizations to play their role in the release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Javaid Ahmed Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored the silence of the international community over India’s brutal policies in the occupied territory. He urged the global community to come forward in a big way for the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

The Hurriyat leader paid rich tributes to Kashmiri rights activist, Aasia Jeelani, on her martyrdom anniversary. She was martyred in a landmine explosion laid by Indian Army in Kupwara on April 21 in 2004. Mir visited the family members of the woman activist at their residence in Nigeen area of Srinagar and expressed solidarity with them.

Javaid Mir also expressed condolences over the death of senior Awami Action Committee leader, Muhammad Shafi Khan.

