Modi depleted Covid vaccine stock by exporting it: Mamata

Bhagawangola/ Farakka (West Bengal), April 21 (KMS): The Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allowed open market sales of coronavirus vaccines after shipments made by him to foreign shores have depleted stocks in India.

Addressing an election meeting at Bhagwangola in Murshidabad district, Mamata Banerjee said that Modi had exported vaccines to other countries to boost his image while states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal had struggled to get doses they required to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yesterday the PM said the medicine (vaccine) will be available in open market. Where is the open market, where is the availability? You have already shipped out the majority of stock to foreign destinations,” she said.

Terming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government as a government of monumental incompetence, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “we are facing a huge deficit in vaccines due to the faulty planning”. She said more COVID cases are being reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Asansol belt and the state government is trying to manage the crisis from a limited stock. “For six months the Central leadership did not bother to plan, they were busy plotting electoral battles in Bengal,” she alleged.

Turning her guns on BJP, Mamata Banerjee said the party brought in “lakhs of people from outside the state to help in campaigning and many of these people were infected with COVID. These people will leave but they have spread the virus and the onus to manage the new crisis will be on us. Bengal’s COVID situation was firmly under control but now the rate of infection is rising again.” However, she advised people not to panic, saying “we will again bring it (pandemic) under a tight leash”.

Stating that she had learnt that elections to two assembly seats in Murshidabad, which were countermanded due to the deaths of candidates, may be held on May 13, the TMC supremo said, “If Eid takes place on May 13, the EC should decide on a voting date keeping in mind the need of voters to celebrate the festival.”

Urging the electorate to see Bengal doesn’t fall into the hands of rioters, the chief minister alleged that she had reports that there were plots to engineer riots on Ram Navami. “Please be on guard. Don’t fall prey to any bid to pit Hindus against Muslims,” she said.

At another rally in Farakka also in Murshidabad district, Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of opposing her proposal to club the remaining three phases of polling in view of a spike in COVID cases. She also hinted that the poll schedules were drawn up to help the BJP.

