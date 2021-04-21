Modi’s India facing strong criticism for worsening HR record

Picture of the day

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi’s India facing strong criticism for worsening HR record

Human Rights Add comments
#ConcernRaisedOverHRViolationsInIndia

Brussels, April 21 (KMS): India under Modi-led fascist government is facing growing criticism for its human rights records in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against minorities in the country.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that despite admonition by the global human rights watchdogs like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders, Indian forces are flouting fundamental rights of the people during nocturnal raids in IIOJK. The troops torture youth, molest women, harass children and destroy houses during these raids and CASOs. A woman named Khadeeja died of cardiac arrest out of fear due to harassment by the troops in Pulwama, a few days ago.

The report also mentioned the recent statement of Chairperson of European Union Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights, Marie Arena, wherein she asked the EU to take up issue of human rights with Indian government before establishing broader economic ties with New Delhi in the form of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Marie Arena, briefing a joint meeting of the European Parliament Commission and the European External Action Service, sharply criticised India’s human rights record. She said, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sown the seeds of hatred in the Indian society and arrested opponents on a large scale. She took to Twitter to highlight the human rights violations, saying, “The EU must demand that India respects its human rights obligations, which must be a pre-condition for strengthening of economic relations, but also the release of prisoners of conscience, defenders as well as the cancellation of freedom-killing laws.”

“Freedom-killing laws are passed to limit the work of civil society and to exclude minorities from Indian society,” she wrote. She stressed that there should be a local human rights dialogue at the EU-India Summit in Porto, Portugal, in May, which is an integral part of last year’s Strategic Partnership Agreement.

FTA’s terms include human rights and the United Nations has published two reports on human rights violations in Kashmir. Arena said Amnesty International and other organisations have reiterated their demands for the protection of minorities in India. All these questions must be answered before the May summit in Portugal.


