Modi’s India facing strong criticism for worsening HR record

Brussels, April 21 (KMS): India under Modi-led fascist government is facing growing criticism for its human rights records in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and against minorities in the country.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that despite admonition by the global human rights watchdogs like Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders, Indian forces are flouting fundamental rights of the people during nocturnal raids in IIOJK. The troops torture youth, molest women, harass children and destroy houses during these raids and CASOs. A woman named Khadeeja died of cardiac arrest out of fear due to harassment by the troops in Pulwama, a few days ago.

The report also mentioned the recent statement of Chairperson of European Union Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights, Marie Arena, wherein she asked the EU to take up issue of human rights with Indian government before establishing broader economic ties with New Delhi in the form of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Marie Arena, briefing a joint meeting of the European Parliament Commission and the European External Action Service, sharply criticised India’s human rights record. She said, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has sown the seeds of hatred in the Indian society and arrested opponents on a large scale. She took to Twitter to highlight the human rights violations, saying, “The EU must demand that India respects its human rights obligations, which must be a pre-condition for strengthening of economic relations, but also the release of prisoners of conscience, defenders as well as the cancellation of freedom-killing laws.”

“Freedom-killing laws are passed to limit the work of civil society and to exclude minorities from Indian society,” she wrote. She stressed that there should be a local human rights dialogue at the EU-India Summit in Porto, Portugal, in May, which is an integral part of last year’s Strategic Partnership Agreement.

FTA’s terms include human rights and the United Nations has published two reports on human rights violations in Kashmir. Arena said Amnesty International and other organisations have reiterated their demands for the protection of minorities in India. All these questions must be answered before the May summit in Portugal.

