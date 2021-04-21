Possibility of talks with India goes through Kashmir: Ashrafi

Islamabad, April 21 (KMS): Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, has said that possibility of Pakistan’s talks with India goes through Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, talking to media persons in Islamabad, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said, “Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has not met Indian Foreign Minister in Dubai as possibility of talks with India goes through Kashmir.”

Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan’s stance on relations with India is explicit — Pakistan does not want to instigate a war but all avenues of dialogue pass through Kashmir. He said that Pakistan’s relations with all Arab Islamic countries are improving.

Like this: Like Loading...