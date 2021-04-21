Posters with pictures of Pak PM, army chief appear in IIOJK

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Posters with pictures of Pak PM, army chief appear in IIOJK

Activities Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters with pictures of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and Pak Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

The posters released by Haq-e- Khudiradiat Forum said, “We, Kashmiris, are grateful to Pakistan for its political, diplomatic and moral support.” The posters also featured pictures of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Sheharyar Khan Afridi and other leaders.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, in a statement in Islamabad said that the presence of posters with pictures of Pakistani leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a reflection of the everlasting relationship between Kashmiris and Pakistanis. He condemned the increasing atrocities of the Indian troops on unarmed Kashmiris.

Posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party were also seen in several areas of Srinagar.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: