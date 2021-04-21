Posters with pictures of Pak PM, army chief appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters with pictures of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and Pak Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the valley.

The posters released by Haq-e- Khudiradiat Forum said, “We, Kashmiris, are grateful to Pakistan for its political, diplomatic and moral support.” The posters also featured pictures of Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Sheharyar Khan Afridi and other leaders.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK leader, Abdul Hameed Lone, in a statement in Islamabad said that the presence of posters with pictures of Pakistani leaders in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a reflection of the everlasting relationship between Kashmiris and Pakistanis. He condemned the increasing atrocities of the Indian troops on unarmed Kashmiris.

Posters displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party were also seen in several areas of Srinagar.

