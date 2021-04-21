Speakers for resumption of Pak-India dialogue

Jammu, April 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Forum for Peace and Territorial Integrity of J&K organized one-day seminar in Jammu to deliberate upon the importance of peace between Pakistan and India for lasting peace and prosperity of both the countries.

The function held at Gurjar Charitable Hall, Jammu, was presided over by the chief patron of the Forum, Sheikh Abdul Rehman. The forum President, ID Khajuria, was also present on the occasion among various other delegates drawn from all the districts of Jammu division besides some from Kashmir Valley. The programme was conducted by Advocate JA Kazmi, General Secretary of the Forum.

Speakers on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire being observed by India and Pakistan on the Line of Control and other sectors to the great delight of farmers on both sides. They urged the leadership of both the countries to initiate dialogue for peaceful resolution of all pending disputes for lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia.

Prominent among others who attended and addressed the seminar included Advocate JA Kazmi, Ram Singh Chauhan, Mir Shahid Saleem, Jia Lal Verma and S Gajan Singh.

