Authorities flayed for failing to protect IIOJK people from COVID-19

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the International Forum for Justice Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) has criticised the authorities for failing to protect people from COVID-19.

The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the authorities allowed the parks and other public events run normally when the cases were on the rise.

He said, the massive gatherings were allowed in Tulip Garden and Badamwari. “Instead of shutting these parks, the authorities imposed night curfew which was of no use,” he added.

Besides, he deplored, the administration allowed Indian tourists in the valley despite of the fact that the corona cases are rising enormously. He said that the tourists infected a number of shopkeepers and hotel staffers.

Ahsan Untoo said, the authorities have now acknowledged that the situation is alarming and has come up with schedules for markets and other workplaces, it still has not addressed the issue of non-local beggars in the valley, who are potentially a major threat of carrying the virus. “Everywhere we see non-local beggars without masks. The administration should immediately act against these Indian beggars,” he added.

He said, the mayor goes roaming around the city and threatens shopkeepers and small business houses but has failed to act against these beggars who are potential carriers of the coronavirus.

