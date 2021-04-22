France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India

Paris, April 22 (KMS): France is all set to impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said.

The restrictions come in addition to those previously announced regarding four other countries – Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and South Africa – that will be implemented starting from Saturday.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal also confirmed that France will lift its ban on domestic travel as planned on May 3, but will maintain its nighttime curfew. Non-essential shops, closed since the partial lockdown of the country at beginning of April, won’t reopen before mid-May, he said.

France suspended all flights from Brazil earlier this month in an effort to curb the spread of a new COVID-19 variant found in the South American country.

The temporary measure is to be replaced Saturday by tight travel restrictions regarding a list of now five countries, including mandatory 10-day quarantine with police checks to ensure people arriving in France observe the requirement.

Like this: Like Loading...