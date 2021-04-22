‘India harassing journalists for reporting truth in IIOJK’

Blocking KMS website depicts India’s dictatorial policy

#IndiaDangerousCountryForJournalists

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that India is one of world’s most dangerous countries for journalists as it is harassing and booking journalists for reporting truth about Indian atrocities in the territory and victimization of minorities in India.

Commenting on the recent report of Paris-based media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans frontiers (RSF)), the political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said journalists are exposed to all kind of attacks including police violence and criminal prosecutions in India and IIOJK to gag journalists critical of Indian authorities.

The RSF in its 2021 World Press Freedom Index said, India still remains as a country that is “bad” for journalism.

The political experts and analysts referred to the curbs on media all across India and IIOJK and quoted the Indian authorities’ action of blocking Kashmir Media Service website in the occupied territory and India. They said that by such actions, New Delhi wanted to put an iron wall on its dictatorial and cruel policies being implemented in India and IIOJK.

The political experts and analysts said, the RSF report has squarely blamed Indian fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindutva activists for creating an environment of intimidation for journalists in India. They said, the RSF report has made it clear that the BJP and Hindutva supporters are using extremely violent social media campaigns against journalists critical of Modi-led fascist Indian government.

The political experts and analysts deplored that India was targeting journalists in IIOJK to hide its cruelties and ground realities from the world.

Like this: Like Loading...