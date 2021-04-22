‘India harassing journalists for reporting truth in IIOJK’

Picture of the day

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘India harassing journalists for reporting truth in IIOJK’

Kashmir Media Service

Blocking KMS website depicts India’s dictatorial policy

#IndiaDangerousCountryForJournalists

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts have said that India is one of world’s most dangerous countries for journalists as it is harassing and booking journalists for reporting truth about Indian atrocities in the territory and victimization of minorities in India.

Commenting on the recent report of Paris-based media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans frontiers (RSF)), the political experts and analysts in their interviews in Srinagar said journalists are exposed to all kind of attacks including police violence and criminal prosecutions in India and IIOJK to gag journalists critical of Indian authorities.

The RSF in its 2021 World Press Freedom Index said, India still remains as a country that is “bad” for journalism.

The political experts and analysts referred to the curbs on media all across India and IIOJK and quoted the Indian authorities’ action of blocking Kashmir Media Service website in the occupied territory and India. They said that by such actions, New Delhi wanted to put an iron wall on its dictatorial and cruel policies being implemented in India and IIOJK.

The political experts and analysts said, the RSF report has squarely blamed Indian fascist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindutva activists for creating an environment of intimidation for journalists in India. They said, the RSF report has made it clear that the BJP and Hindutva supporters are using extremely violent social media campaigns against journalists critical of Modi-led fascist Indian government.

The political experts and analysts deplored that India was targeting journalists in IIOJK to hide its cruelties and ground realities from the world.


