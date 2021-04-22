Indian police setting up more bunkers in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian have set up more bunkers in Srinagar, adding to the inconvenience of the people.

A senior police officer told media that they are increasing surveillance in Srinagar. He said the police have multiple surveillance points across the city and forces’ personnel are keenly monitoring the situation.

He said, the police are setting up bunkers at Amira Kadal, Magarmal Bagh crossing and some other locations.

The officer said apart from these bunkers, deployment of forces’ personnel is being reviewed each day.

