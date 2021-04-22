Italy’s influential political leader expresses solidarity on Kashmir

Rome (Italy), April 22 (KMS): Matteo Salvini, former Deputy Prime Minister of Italy and leader of the second largest party in the Italian Parliament, which is part of the ruling coalition, expressed his support for the people of Jammu & Kashmir facing human rights violations. He also promised to raise the issue at the European Union (EU) forums. Salvini has been a very active member of the EU for many years.

In a meeting with Pakistan’s Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, Matteo Salvini also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for promoting peace and human rights in its region and expressed his keenness to expand bilateral ties in all areas, especially trade and investment.

During the one to one discussion, a mutual desire for high level exchanges was evinced with Senator Salvini inviting Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Italy and Ambassador Saleem inviting the Northern League leader to visit Pakistan at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

