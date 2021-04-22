Kashmir dispute glaring example of UN failure

India be put on religious freedom blacklist, US asked

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Kashmir dispute is the most glaring example of the United Nations failure as an institution in the protection of the human rights of the people of the territory.

In connection with the completion of 73 years to the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution number 47, APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar maintained that the World Body passed several resolutions that recognized the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris including the one passed on April 21, 1948 that called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, the UN has played its role in settling disputes on East Timor, Kosovo and Southern Sudan, but, it has totally failed in discharging its obligations with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. He urged the UN to initiate measures without any further delay to implement its resolutions for mitigating the sufferings of the Kashmiris. Stating that India’s 5th Aug 2019 action was aimed at snatching Kashmiris unique identity and culture, the spokesman demanded of the UN to impress upon New Delhi to revert the decision.

A US commission has recommended for the second year in a row that India be placed on a blacklist for religious freedom, saying treatment of minorities had deteriorated further. The US Commission on International Religious Freedom in its annual report said that “religious freedom conditions in India continued their negative trajectory.” The commission said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government “promoted Hindu nationalist policies resulting in systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.” It pointed to allegations of police complicity in violence against Muslims during deadly riots in New Delhi last year and continued concerns over a citizenship law championed by Modi that critics say defines Muslims as non-Indian.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement and Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League in their separate statements said that the fascist Indian rulers are committing serious crimes against humanity by denying religious and other rights to the people of the territory.

Political experts and analysts commenting on the recent report of Paris-based media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders in media interviews expressed concern over India’s growing intolerance towards freedom of expression. They said Modi regime is harassing and booking journalists for reporting truth about the ongoing atrocities committed by Indian forces in IIOJK.

Indian forces have set up more bunkers at Amira Kadal, Magarmal Bagh crossing and several other points across Srinagar, adding to the inconvenience of the people in the holy month of Ramadan.

Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, in a statement expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Udhampur jail, Jammu.

Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum Secretary General Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai in a statement reminded the world powers of their pledge given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir in 1948.

