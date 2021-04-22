Kashmir dispute presents glaring example of UN failure

Islamabad, April 22 (KMS): The Kashmir dispute is the most glaring example of the United Nations failure as an institution for the protection of the human rights of the people of the world without any discrimination.

An analysis issued by Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 73 years to the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution number 47, yesterday, maintained that the World Body passed several resolutions that recognized the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and called for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable them to decide their fate by themselves. It said, one such resolution was passed by the UNSC on April 21, 1948 that called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir but it remains unimplemented till date.

The analysis maintained that the UN has played an important role in settling many international disputes including East Timor, Kosovo and Southern Sudan. But unfortunately, it has totally failed to discharge its obligations with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute despite the passing of many decades, resulting in the continued sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The KMS analysis said, the criminal silence adopted by the international community and the UN on the grim human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has emboldened New Delhi to continue with the worst kind of state terrorism in the territory. It pointed out that Indian troops in their attempts to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland have martyred 95,775 Kashmiris and subjected over 8,000 to custodial disappearance since January 1989 till April 21, 2021. “The troops have also arrested 161,610 civilians, molested 11,237 women and destroyed 110,402 residential houses and other structures during the period. However, these worst Indian brutalities have not subdued the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to continue their just struggle till complete success,” it added.

The analysis said the UN must initiate measures without any further delay to implement its resolutions for settling the Kashmir dispute to mitigate the sufferings of the Kashmiris and to save them from the Indian brutalities.

