UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
Kashmir dispute presents glaring example of UN failure

Islamabad, April 22 (KMS):

Islamabad, April 22 (KMS): The Kashmir dispute is the most glaring example of the United Nations failure as an institution for the protection of the human rights of the people of the world without any discrimination.

An analysis issued by Kashmir Media Service on the completion of 73 years to the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution number 47, yesterday, maintained that the World Body passed several resolutions that recognized the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and called for holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to enable them to decide their fate by themselves. It said, one such resolution was passed by the UNSC on April 21, 1948 that called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir but it remains unimplemented till date.

The analysis maintained that the UN has played an important role in settling many international disputes including East Timor, Kosovo and Southern Sudan. But unfortunately, it has totally failed to discharge its obligations with regard to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute despite the passing of many decades, resulting in the continued sufferings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, it said.

The KMS analysis said, the criminal silence adopted by the international community and the UN on the grim human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has emboldened New Delhi to continue with the worst kind of state terrorism in the territory. It pointed out that Indian troops in their attempts to suppress the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing freedom from India’s illegal occupation of their homeland have martyred 95,775 Kashmiris and subjected over 8,000 to custodial disappearance since January 1989 till April 21, 2021. “The troops have also arrested 161,610 civilians, molested 11,237 women and destroyed 110,402 residential houses and other structures during the period. However, these worst Indian brutalities have not subdued the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they are determined to continue their just struggle till complete success,” it added.

The analysis said the UN must initiate measures without any further delay to implement its resolutions for settling the Kashmir dispute to mitigate the sufferings of the Kashmiris and to save them from the Indian brutalities.

 


