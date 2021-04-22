Kashmir dispute resolution key to regional peace: Masood

Picture of the day

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmir dispute resolution key to regional peace: Masood

Muzaffarabad, April 22 (KMS): Terming the United Nations-sponsored plebiscite to determine the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding their future as a key to peace in South Asia, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan declared that Kashmiris will never compromise on their freedom and right to self-determination.

Commenting on the intensified military operation by the Indian occupation army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the holy month of Ramazan, Masood said that there is no military solution of Kashmir, which needs to be resolved under the UN Security Council resolutions by holding a fair and free plebiscite.

He said that the people of Kashmir have been sacrificing for their freedom and rights for two centuries and they will continue their struggle till they get the right to live a dignified life with freedom.

Saying that the atrocities of the Indian Army against Kashmiris have crossed all limits, the President called upon the Islamic world and the international community to intervene and stop India from committing inhuman barbarities against the defenceless people of the IIOJK.

Expressing his deep concern over growing incidents of fake encounters in IOJK, the AJK President said that the Indian army has intensified its atrocities and is killing innocent youth by falsely dubbing them as the terrorist.

India, he said, through its false narrative gives an impression to the world that it is fighting terrorism in IOJK. The 900,000 Indian troops are not combating terrorism in IOJK rather they are engaged in massacring the unarmed civilian of the occupied territory, the president added.

The AJK president said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a political dispute which could only be resolved through political and diplomatic means. But India unfortunately was trying to find a military solution to the issue by using excessive force. The whole region is suffering from instability and tension because of the Indian army’s inhuman treatment of Kashmiri people, he maintained.


