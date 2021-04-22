Restoration of articles 370 and 35A in IIOJK demanded

Srinagar, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has demanded restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, saying it is a failure of the United Nations that it couldn’t protect the democratic rights of the Kashmiri people.

The JKYSJL in a meeting held in Srinagar demanded of the international forums to help grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

They also discussed the recently imposed 50 percent lockdown in IIOJK and said that the government of India had failed to contain the pandemic in parts of India and now they wanted Kashmiris to suffer.

The party Chairman Ahmed Malik, General Secretary, Sameena Bano and party members including Khubaib Mir, Sameer Ahmad, Irfan Ahmed, Toufeeq Ahmed, Janib Ahmed, Ubaid Ullah, Afreen Jan, Shafiya Manzoor and Sadia Malik attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting demanded release of political prisoners on the occasion of Ramadan.

The General Secretary, Sameena Bano, speaking on the occasion said, the annual Amarnath Yatra being held in Kashmir during the pandemic as an Indian policy to make Kashmiris suffer more the fate of those states devastated due to the rising of the wave and said that the Yatra should be barred until the conditions improve.

