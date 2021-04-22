Rouhani vows to enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan

Qureshi thanks Iran for support to Pakistan’s Kashmir stance

Tehran, April 22 (KMS): The Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani has expressed his country’s commitment to further enhance bilateral relations with Pakistan in trade, investment, liaison and border management.

The Iranian President expressed these views as Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on him at the Presidential Palace in Tehran, the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Minister, on behalf of President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, conveyed a message of goodwill to President Rouhani and the brotherly Iranian nation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the government is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran as well as promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.

He said, the Pakistani leadership paid tribute to Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President, Rouhani for their continued support to Pakistan’s stance regarding the people of Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister discussed with Iranian President various ways to further strengthen the long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and Iran. He said the two countries had a cordial, close and strong relationship based on common history, culture, religion and language.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, was also present in the meeting.

