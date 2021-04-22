Safi expresses concern over Sehrai’s worsening health in jail

Islamabad, April 22 (KMS): Hurriyat-AJK leader and Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, in Udhampur jail.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued in Islamabad said, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai is suffering from various ailments and is in critical condition in the jail as he has neither access to a physician nor life-saving medicines.

He deplored that due to constant denial of medical facilities by the cruel authorities, the ailing leader has almost lost 100 percent eyesight in one eye and his body weight has marked a cutback of 13 kg from the normal body weight.

Expressing concern over the worsening health condition of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Muhammad Safi said, detained Hurriyat leaders have been left at the mercy of brutal jail authorities. “They are neither provided treatment nor medicines and are even not allowed to knock the door of the court for justice,” he deplored.

He urged the regional and international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and other Kashmiri political detainees and impress upon India to provide them all basic facilities and produce them before the court of law.

