Transporters go on strike in Jammu

Kashmir Media Service

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Transporters go on strike in Jammu

Strike Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, April 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, private transporters in Jammu have gone on an indefinite strike to protest against the authorities’ order capping the seating capacity to 50 per cent in public transport vehicles in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines, which also include restrictions on opening of shops at market places and malls, came into effect on Wednesday morning.

Protesting against the order, the transporters launched a strike to press for hiking of fares. Most private buses, mini-buses and cab operators suspended work in response to the strike call given by the Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Welfare Forum (TWF).

TWF President, TS Wazir, in an interview said the authorities have taken a decision without consulting them. “It is not feasible for transporters to ply their vehicles with 50 per cent passengers on board. The fuel prices are skyrocketing and the transporters are the hardest hit since the outbreak of the pandemic,” they said.

Meanwhile, policemen were also seen patrolling main markets in the city to enforce the government order to keep 50 per cent of the shops closed. Among the new Covid-19 control measures announced on Tuesday, the authorities announced imposition of night curfew across the occupied territory.

On the other hand, Valley’s trade bodies have said that the decision of closing the 50% markets to contain the recent COVID-19 spike will dent an already fledgling economy of the occupied territory.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Khan, said the authorities didn’t take stakeholders into confidence for such a harsh decision. He said there is a constant influx of transporters, tourists and labourers from outside the IIOJK without any proper testing.

Kashmir Trade Alliance President, Aijaz Shahdar, also expressed disappointment over the decision and termed it “painful” for trade bodies.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) former President, Sheikh Aashiq, expressed surprise over the move and said curfew-like restriction will not serve any purpose.


