Urgent intervention sought for release of IIOJK detainees amid COVID-19 Tsunami

Islamabad, April 22 (KMS): The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFOVK) on Thursday issued an urgent appeal to the World Health Organization, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UN Special Rapporteurs, OIC Human Rights Commissioner, International Commission for Jurists and Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) to press for release of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

LFOVK in a letter said India is facing a tsunami of COVID-19 with tens of thousands of cases every day including thousands of deaths which has put lives of Kashmiri political prisoners at highest risk. “Any danger to their lives will be solely on the shoulders of India,” it stressed.

“India has jailed several Kashmiri political prisoners in prisons in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Indian jails including infamous Tihar jail. Among those include: Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Bashir Ahmad Butt alias Peer Saifullah, Raja Marajuddin Kalwal, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Farooq Ahmad, Shahidul Islam, Syed Shakeel, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Shahidul Islam and Ashiq Hussain Faktoo.”

Besides, India has detained female Kashmiri political prisoners including Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi.

Syed Ali Gilani, who is leading the Kashmiri liberation movement, has been detained at his home since 2010 which has affected his health in a bad shape, the statement added.

“Ending military occupation of Kashmir will save Indian exchequer billions of dollars which could better be utilized to construct modern medical infrastructure for welfare of common Indians,” it said.

The legal body said that saving Kashmiri political prisoners from COVID-19 is a priority and humanitarian organizations should take lead in this regard as India has jailed these Kashmiris for seeking fulfilment of UN-granted right to self-determination. There are no criminal cases against them, it said.

The link of the letter is given here: https://lfovk.medium.com/urgent-intervention-sought-to-press-for-release-of-kashmiri-political-prisoners-from-indian-jails-ec4a0004894f

