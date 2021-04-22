Urgent intervention sought for release of IIOJK detainees amid COVID-19 Tsunami

Picture of the day

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Urgent intervention sought for release of IIOJK detainees amid COVID-19 Tsunami

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 22 (KMS): The Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFOVK) on Thursday issued an urgent appeal to the World Health Organization, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), UN Special Rapporteurs, OIC Human Rights Commissioner, International Commission for Jurists and Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) to press for release of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in Indian jails.

LFOVK in a letter said India is facing a tsunami of COVID-19 with tens of thousands of cases every day including thousands of deaths which has put lives of Kashmiri political prisoners at highest risk. “Any danger to their lives will be solely on the shoulders of India,” it stressed.

“India has jailed several Kashmiri political prisoners in prisons in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and in Indian jails including infamous Tihar jail. Among those include: Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Bashir Ahmad Butt alias Peer Saifullah, Raja Marajuddin Kalwal, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Farooq Ahmad, Shahidul Islam, Syed Shakeel, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Zahoor Ahmad Watali, Shahidul Islam and Ashiq Hussain Faktoo.”

Besides, India has detained female Kashmiri political prisoners including Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fahmeeda Sofi.

Syed Ali Gilani, who is leading the Kashmiri liberation movement, has been detained at his home since 2010 which has affected his health in a bad shape, the statement added.

“Ending military occupation of Kashmir will save Indian exchequer billions of dollars which could better be utilized to construct modern medical infrastructure for welfare of common Indians,” it said.
The legal body said that saving Kashmiri political prisoners from COVID-19 is a priority and humanitarian organizations should take lead in this regard as India has jailed these Kashmiris for seeking fulfilment of UN-granted right to self-determination. There are no criminal cases against them, it said.

The link of the letter is given here: https://lfovk.medium.com/urgent-intervention-sought-to-press-for-release-of-kashmiri-political-prisoners-from-indian-jails-ec4a0004894f


