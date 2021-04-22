US commission for putting India on religious freedom blacklist

Picture of the day

UN reports have confirmed that India is a violator of human rights in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

US commission for putting India on religious freedom blacklist

US commission says religious freedom in India deteriorating further - World - Dunya NewsWashington, April 22 (KMS): An independent commission of the US has recommended for the second year in a row that India be placed on a blacklist for religious freedom, saying treatment of minorities had deteriorated further.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom in its annual report said that “religious freedom conditions in India continued their negative trajectory.”

The Indian government last year responded angrily to the call by the commission and there remains little chance that the US State Department will take its advice and condemn India, an increasingly close US ally.

The commission, which offers recommendations but does not set US policy, said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government “promoted Hindu nationalist policies resulting in systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom.”

It pointed to allegations of police complicity in violence against Muslims during deadly riots in New Delhi last year and continued concerns over a citizenship law championed by Modi that critics say defines Muslims as non-Indian.

The commission also maintained that the Indian government has been stifling dissent and voiced concern over the rise of restrictions on inter-faith marriages including in India’s largest state Uttar Pradesh.

The commission recommended that the State Department designate India as a “country of particular concern”, a blacklist that includes China, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, Nigeria, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and other countries.

In addition to India, the commission also called on the State Department to add Russia, Syria and Vietnam to the blacklist.


