Demo held in Islamabad to show solidarity with IIOJK people

#StandForOppressedKashmiris

Islamabad, April 23 (KMS): A demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was held outside Faisal Masjid in Islamabad, today.

The demonstration organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was attended by the members of Youth Forum Kashmir and civil society as well as leaders of political and religious parties.

Speakers of the demonstration said that the international community should impress upon India not to change the status of IIOJK. They said Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and India’s actions of 5th August were in contravention to the international law and relevant UN resolutions. They said Indian troops have made the life of the people of IIOJK miserable as they are conducting so-called cordon and search operations on daily basis. They said innocent youth are being killed in the Kashmir Valley and the killing spree is continuing unabated.

The speakers strongly denounced the recent killing of three innocent youth in Shopian. They maintained that India would never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through the killing of youth. They said that delay in giving the Kashmiri people their freedom was pushing India towards its destruction. They demanded an immediate end to the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris.

Expressing serious concern over the continued Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, they appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play their role in granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers deplored that for the last over seventy three years particularly during the last three decades, Indian government on one hand has been suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with its brute military might while on the other, hatching conspiracies to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The speakers included Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Malik, Muhammad Husain Khateeb and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, the APHC, YFK, Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir and Peace and Culture Organisation also arranged signature campaign at the Faisal Mosque, denouncing the Indian machinations to robe Kashmiris of their identity.

