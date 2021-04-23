Demo held in Islamabad to show solidarity with IIOJK people

Picture of the day

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

#StandForOppressedKashmiris

Islamabad, April 23 (KMS): A demonstration to express solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was held outside Faisal Masjid in Islamabad, today.

The demonstration organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was attended by the members of Youth Forum Kashmir and civil society as well as leaders of political and religious parties.

Speakers of the demonstration said that the international community should impress upon India not to change the status of IIOJK. They said Jammu and Kashmir is a disputed territory and India’s actions of 5th August were in contravention to the international law and relevant UN resolutions. They said Indian troops have made the life of the people of IIOJK miserable as they are conducting so-called cordon and search operations on daily basis. They said innocent youth are being killed in the Kashmir Valley and the killing spree is continuing unabated.

The speakers strongly denounced the recent killing of three innocent youth in Shopian. They maintained that India would never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through the killing of youth. They said that delay in giving the Kashmiri people their freedom was pushing India towards its destruction. They demanded an immediate end to the Indian atrocities on the Kashmiris.

Expressing serious concern over the continued Indian state terrorism in IIOJK, they appealed to the international human rights organizations to take cognizance of the gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory and play their role in granting the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The speakers deplored that for the last over seventy three years particularly during the last three decades, Indian government on one hand has been suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with its brute military might while on the other, hatching conspiracies to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The speakers included Chairperson of the Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Malik, Muhammad Husain Khateeb and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi.

Meanwhile, on the occasion, the APHC, YFK, Legal Forum for Oppressed Voices of Kashmir and Peace and Culture Organisation also arranged signature campaign at the Faisal Mosque, denouncing the Indian machinations to robe Kashmiris of their identity.

 


