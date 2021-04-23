Forum France urges UN, EU to take notice of grim rights situation in IIOJK

Paris, April 23 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Forum France (JKFF) has strongly condemned the gross human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged the United Nations, European Union and rest of the civilized world to take cognizance of the ever-deteriorating rights situation in the territory

The JKFF in a statement issued in Paris while supporting the Kashmiri’s right to self-determination maintained that any changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir could only be made with the direct consultation of the Kashmiri people, who must play a central role in the determination of their future. Pertinently, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on August 5, 2019 abrogated Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

The Forum France added, “India has unilaterally changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir without a direct consultation or the consent of the Kashmiri people, we urge New Delhi to immediately lift all remaining elements of the communications blockade imposed in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The JKFF noted that the detentions and harassment of journalists in IIOJK have been reported by independent observers and journalistic organizations. It said that the right to religious expression has also been severely curtailed, including the closures of mosques and religious buildings during Ramadan.

The JKFF said, India has failed to hold its military accountable and perpetuated a state of impunity for members of the Indian forces through the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

