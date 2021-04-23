‘I want to see my husband before death’

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

‘I want to see my husband before death’

Arrest Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Untoo quotes last words of jailed Hurriyat leader’s wife

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has said that the wife of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Ayaz Akbar, wished to see her husband before death.

Ahsan Untoo in a post on his social media account quoted the last words of Rafiqa Begum, wife of Ayaz Akbar, passed away in Srinagar, last night. She was suffering from cancer for the last eight years.

Following is the text of Ahsan Untoo’s post;

She couldn’t live without oxygen therapy. Rafiqa Begum, wife of Ayaz Akbar, was not able to stand without the help from her family members. Before her death last night, she hoped that her last wish could be granted and had made appeal that the global community should exert pressure on the Indian authorities to release her husband from Tihar jail.

Her husband in prison, hundreds of people however participated in her funeral prayers at her residence in Maloora HMT area of Srinagar.

Ayaz Akbar is detained at New Delhi’s Tihar jail since July 2017 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has blamed him for receiving “funds” from Pakistan for the “separatists activities in Kashmir”.

Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights JK, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, after participating in her funeral said that Rafiqa died in distress. He said that he had talked to her on March 8 and she had hoped that her husband will be released from prison. “Several offences are bailable, but those offences in which the bail can’t be granted under law is that it is the responsibility of the government to provide the security to a person so that he can attend to the last rites of his family members.”

Untoo said that he was himself detained in Tihar jail when his mother died in 2008 and in 2013 while he was in Kathua jail his daughter had died and he couldn’t attend their last rites. “There are several people who couldn’t attend the last rites of family members. Take for example, Ghulam Qadir Bhat of Kupwara, his wife died while he was in a jail in Jammu. Similarly Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K leader’s wife died few months back and he couldn’t attend her last rites as he remains imprisoned at a Jammu jail.”

Earlier days before her death, Rafiqa had said, “There is no case against my husband. My sons are unemployed and they have to struggle to meet their ends. Our life is ruined after my husband was arrested for no reason and lodged in Tihar jail for just having a political ideology. Narendra Modi is old and often shoots pictures with his mother. He always wants to meet his mother. Likewise, can’t he see what is happening with us? We too have a family”.

“I am at the last stage of my cancer disease. I can die any time. I just want to see my husband before that. I appeal the world that Indian justice system has failed. We want their attention to get our political prisoners released,” she said.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: