‘I want to see my husband before death’

Untoo quotes last words of jailed Hurriyat leader’s wife

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has said that the wife of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Ayaz Akbar, wished to see her husband before death.

Ahsan Untoo in a post on his social media account quoted the last words of Rafiqa Begum, wife of Ayaz Akbar, passed away in Srinagar, last night. She was suffering from cancer for the last eight years.

Following is the text of Ahsan Untoo’s post;

She couldn’t live without oxygen therapy. Rafiqa Begum, wife of Ayaz Akbar, was not able to stand without the help from her family members. Before her death last night, she hoped that her last wish could be granted and had made appeal that the global community should exert pressure on the Indian authorities to release her husband from Tihar jail.

Her husband in prison, hundreds of people however participated in her funeral prayers at her residence in Maloora HMT area of Srinagar.

Ayaz Akbar is detained at New Delhi’s Tihar jail since July 2017 after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has blamed him for receiving “funds” from Pakistan for the “separatists activities in Kashmir”.

Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights JK, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, after participating in her funeral said that Rafiqa died in distress. He said that he had talked to her on March 8 and she had hoped that her husband will be released from prison. “Several offences are bailable, but those offences in which the bail can’t be granted under law is that it is the responsibility of the government to provide the security to a person so that he can attend to the last rites of his family members.”

Untoo said that he was himself detained in Tihar jail when his mother died in 2008 and in 2013 while he was in Kathua jail his daughter had died and he couldn’t attend their last rites. “There are several people who couldn’t attend the last rites of family members. Take for example, Ghulam Qadir Bhat of Kupwara, his wife died while he was in a jail in Jammu. Similarly Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J&K leader’s wife died few months back and he couldn’t attend her last rites as he remains imprisoned at a Jammu jail.”

Earlier days before her death, Rafiqa had said, “There is no case against my husband. My sons are unemployed and they have to struggle to meet their ends. Our life is ruined after my husband was arrested for no reason and lodged in Tihar jail for just having a political ideology. Narendra Modi is old and often shoots pictures with his mother. He always wants to meet his mother. Likewise, can’t he see what is happening with us? We too have a family”.

“I am at the last stage of my cancer disease. I can die any time. I just want to see my husband before that. I appeal the world that Indian justice system has failed. We want their attention to get our political prisoners released,” she said.

