IIOJK authorities’ move to monitor employees arbitrary, draconian: Tarigami

Srinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, has described the occupation authorities’ move to set up a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor activities of employees as arbitrary and draconian.

M. Y. Tarigami, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said, “The J&K administration’s latest order to constitute a STF to dismiss or take other punitive action against the government employees allegedly found in anti-national activities without holding any inquiry is arbitrary, draconian and is against the interests of the lakhs of employees working in the region”.

He warned that such measures will deepen the anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees. “The order needs to be reviewed,” he added. He said there were enough provisions in the law to take action against those employees, who are found violating service rules.

He pointed out, “There was no need to issue new orders. The latest order can serve as a tool to the government and bureaucrats to suppress their subordinates. A sword of uncertainty has been kept on the heads of employees which can also be exploited by their superiors”. He maintained an employee was a citizen first and has all the constitutional rights. “The need of the hour is to safeguard these rights,” he added. KMS

