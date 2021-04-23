IIOJK authorities’ move to monitor employees arbitrary, draconian: Tarigami

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away in IIOJK

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

IIOJK authorities’ move to monitor employees arbitrary, draconian: Tarigami

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Provide citizenship, travel documents to Pakistani women married to Kashmiris: Tarigami | Greater KashmirSrinagar, April 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior leader of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, has described the occupation authorities’ move to set up a Special Task Force (STF) to monitor activities of employees as arbitrary and draconian.

M. Y. Tarigami, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said, “The J&K administration’s latest order to constitute a STF to dismiss or take other punitive action against the government employees allegedly found in anti-national activities without holding any inquiry is arbitrary, draconian and is against the interests of the lakhs of employees working in the region”.

He warned that such measures will deepen the anger and discontentment among the ranks of employees. “The order needs to be reviewed,” he added. He said there were enough provisions in the law to take action against those employees, who are found violating service rules.

He pointed out, “There was no need to issue new orders. The latest order can serve as a tool to the government and bureaucrats to suppress their subordinates. A sword of uncertainty has been kept on the heads of employees which can also be exploited by their superiors”. He maintained an employee was a citizen first and has all the constitutional rights. “The need of the hour is to safeguard these rights,” he added. KMS


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: